Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $330.98. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,592. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

