Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 9,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.