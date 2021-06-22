Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.22. 18,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.