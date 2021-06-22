Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.85. 16,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,906. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

