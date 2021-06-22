Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.