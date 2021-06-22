Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 207,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,922,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.