Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $377.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,207. The stock has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

