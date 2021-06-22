Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 79,351 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PVH were worth $138,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of PVH opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.