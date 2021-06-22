Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 48,552 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of Raymond James worth $144,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.17. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

