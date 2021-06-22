Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 117,862 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,862 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $124,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

