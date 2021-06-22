Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $110,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

SLAB stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 271.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

