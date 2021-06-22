Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 106,432 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $118,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

