MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $116,609.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.04 or 1.00012628 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003063 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,166,806 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

