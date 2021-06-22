Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,001 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Novavax by 179.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Novavax by 239.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $540,599.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,865. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $180.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

