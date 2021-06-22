Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 5,109 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $260,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

