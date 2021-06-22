Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.22 Million Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Insteel Industries worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.