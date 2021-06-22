Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 73.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,202,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

