Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

