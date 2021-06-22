Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,701 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

