Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and $13.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.65 or 1.00393228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.