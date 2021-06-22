Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

