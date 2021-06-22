Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 216 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. 8,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,643. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79.

