Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,451 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 168,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

