Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 10,734 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. 18,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

