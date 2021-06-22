Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $376,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

