Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical makes up 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

