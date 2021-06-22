Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 26,315 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,605. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.