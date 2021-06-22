MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $31.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

