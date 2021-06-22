Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.