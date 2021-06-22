Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 446,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

