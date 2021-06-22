Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

LULU stock opened at $352.29 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.39.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

