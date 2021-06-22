LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. 18,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

