LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

