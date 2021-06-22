LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.42 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

