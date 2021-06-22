Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.