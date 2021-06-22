Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

