LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.63 million and the highest is $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPTH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTH remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.38. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.