Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,067 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574,126 shares of company stock valued at $169,291,070. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

PLTR stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

