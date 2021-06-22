Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

