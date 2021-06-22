Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

