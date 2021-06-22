Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

