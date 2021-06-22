Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

