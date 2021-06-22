Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -250.02, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.63 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

