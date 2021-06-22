Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

