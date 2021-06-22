Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 87.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

Shares of LON NEX traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282.80 ($3.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,213,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,561. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.10.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

