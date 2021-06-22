Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 529,803 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

