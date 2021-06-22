LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,323.19 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. LHT has a market cap of $126,323.19 and $13.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007656 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

