Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 64.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

