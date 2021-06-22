Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.82. 133,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

