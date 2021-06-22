Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of K traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

